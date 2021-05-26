Wanted man promises to hand himself over, but still on the run

A rape suspect who brazenly contacted the investigating officer in his matter, promising to hand himself over after his photo was circulated on social media, is still on the run.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Port Alfred said Mark Paul, who was last seen in Nelson Mandela Bay, was wanted in connection with the alleged rape of a minor.

A warrant has since been issued for his arrest by the Alexandria Magistrate’s Court.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said Paul, 41, had fled the farm in Alexandria where he worked shortly after the allegations came to light in December 2019.

According to police information, he moved to Gqeberha before relocating to Kariega.

At the weekend, the police sent out an alert with Paul’s picture, appealing for assistance in tracing him.

Govender said Paul, who has a distinctive tattoo on his upper arm, had not been reported missing, and several attempts to contact him through his family and friends had also proved unsuccessful.

On Saturday, Paul reportedly contacted the investigating officer — whose details were listed on the flyer — and informed him that he would hand himself over for arrest on the Monday.

However, he never did.

“On Saturday, at 8.30am, the wanted person telephonically contacted the investigating officer and later forwarded him a message indicating that he would be in Gqeberha on Monday and would meet him.

“The suspect has not handed himself over and is still being sought,” Govender said on Wednesday.

Any person who may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Yapi, on 071-475-2361.

HeraldLIVE