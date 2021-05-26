Taxi protests wreak havoc across Nelson Mandela Bay
Roads blocked, vehicles torched during strike over non-payment of Covid-19 relief funding
A bitter dispute over Covid-19 funding has left Nelson Mandela Bay’s taxi industry in turmoil, with a behind-the-scenes war between vehicle owners and drivers raging on for weeks.
On Tuesday, it spilt onto the streets as stones were thrown and tyres burnt, a truck and e-hailing vehicle torched, and rubber bullets fired...
