Taxi protests wreak havoc across Nelson Mandela Bay

Roads blocked, vehicles torched during strike over non-payment of Covid-19 relief funding

A bitter dispute over Covid-19 funding has left Nelson Mandela Bay’s taxi industry in turmoil, with a behind-the-scenes war between vehicle owners and drivers raging on for weeks.



On Tuesday, it spilt onto the streets as stones were thrown and tyres burnt, a truck and e-hailing vehicle torched, and rubber bullets fired...

