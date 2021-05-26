Solar boat ready to set off soon
An autonomous solar boat prototype, designed in Nelson Mandela Bay, will soon have its maiden voyage at sea.
The boat is a pilot project of the South African International Maritime Institute-funded Marine Robotics Centre based at Nelson Mandela University...
