Road closures continue as Nelson Mandela Bay protests flair up again

By Riaan Marais - 26 May 2021
Payment disputes between drivers and taxi owners linked to the Uncedo Service Taxi Association is the reason behind the strike in Nelson Mandela Bay which continued on Wednesday morning
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Road closures continued around Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday morning as protests, related to an ongoing taxi strike, flared up again.

Various routes around Motherwell, New Brighton and KwaDwesi were blocked by protesters, while access routes to Gqeberha’s northern areas and routes to and from Kariega were also disrupted.

Residents also reported a truck set alight near Motherwell, and motorists have once again been warned to take care on the roads and avoid routes where protest actions has been prevalent.

Some of roads where protests have been reported include the R75 near KwaDwesi, and well as Old Uitenhage Road near Kleinskool. Daniel Pienaar Road (Addo Road), as well as the R335 past Motherwell was blocked in places.

Missionvale Road between Windvogel and Algoa Park received reports of protests, while Ntshekisa Road in New Brighton was also flagged.

Initial reports also indicated that the intersection of 9th Avenue Walmer and Heugh Road had sporadic protesting.

Law enforcement was monitoring the ongoing protests.

