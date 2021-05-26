Road closures continue as Nelson Mandela Bay protests flair up again

Road closures continued around Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday morning as protests, related to an ongoing taxi strike, flared up again.

Various routes around Motherwell, New Brighton and KwaDwesi were blocked by protesters, while access routes to Gqeberha’s northern areas and routes to and from Kariega were also disrupted.

Residents also reported a truck set alight near Motherwell, and motorists have once again been warned to take care on the roads and avoid routes where protest actions has been prevalent.