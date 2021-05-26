News

Police appeal for help in finding missing teen

By Devon Koen - 26 May 2021
Isha Abrahams has been missing since Saturday
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Isha Abrahams has been missing since Saturday
Image: Supplied

Kariega police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts  of a missing 15-year-old girl to come forward urgently. .

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Isha Abrahams, from the Oosterland Youth Centre in Berg Street, Despatch, had gone out for the afternoon on Saturday but never returned.

It was not clear what Isha had been wearing at the time, Swart said.

Anyone who knows where she may be, should contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Sonwabo Teko, on 071-475-2400.

