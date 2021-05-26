News

Municipal services hit by striking taxi drivers

By Michael Kimberley - 26 May 2021

Some municipal services have been put on hold while other departments are operating with a skeleton staff in Nelson Mandela Bay due to the ongoing taxi strike.

A dispute over Covid-19 funding has left the taxi industry in turmoil, with a behind-the-scenes war between vehicle owners and drivers raging on for weeks...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela Bay women taught to defend themselves
Lorraine resident’s modified 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX turns heads everywhere

Most Read

X