Municipal services hit by striking taxi drivers
Some municipal services have been put on hold while other departments are operating with a skeleton staff in Nelson Mandela Bay due to the ongoing taxi strike.
A dispute over Covid-19 funding has left the taxi industry in turmoil, with a behind-the-scenes war between vehicle owners and drivers raging on for weeks...
