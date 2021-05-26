News

Makhanda protesters light fires across blockaded city while waiting for faceoff with MEC

26 May 2021

Service delivery protesters on Wednesday morning set small fires near Fikizolo primary school and next to municipal offices and the post office in Joza in Makhanda east.

The Makhanda fire department had quickly extinguished all fires which caused minimal damage, police confirmed...

