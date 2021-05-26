George police seek gunman who injured seven residents at a braai

George police have launched a 72-hour activation plan in an effort to track a suspect who opened fire on several residents while they were enjoying a braai on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said at about 7.25pm the seven victims were braaiing outside a residence in Asazani, Zone-6, Thembalethu Township, when an unidentified gunman stopped his vehicle and started shooting at them.

All seven people were hit and sustained minor injuries.

Pojie said the plan was launched by Eden Cluster commander Major Gen Oswald Reddy and a firearm had been recovered.

“Police have recovered a firearm which might have been used during the shooting incident.

“The firearm was confiscated as evidence, together with several spent cartridges found on the scene,” he said.

Pojie said the plan would enable the investigation team to mobilise all resources, including specialised units and forensic experts, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident .

“Investigation into the matter is still at an early stage with limited and sketchy information at our disposal.

“However, an attempted murder docket was opened for further investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact the investigation officer, Sgt Xolani Tukulula of Thembalethu Detectives, at 044-802-8943 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

