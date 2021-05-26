Four arrested for perlemoen poaching near Port Alfred

An off-duty Port Alfred police officer apprehended four men after allegedly catching them with about R13,000 worth of perlemoen.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the officer, based at a unit in Port Alfred, received information about possible perlemoen poachers in the Kasouga area.

Govender said the officer responded immediately.

“He noticed tracks [at Kasouga beach] going from the sea towards the dunes which he followed,” Govender said.

The tracks led him into dense sea bush, where he found five men sitting around a camp fire and diving suits hanging in the trees.

Four of the five men were arrested on the spot.

A total of 68 perlemoen shells were found and five bags of perlemoen were seized together with chucking tools.

An R5 assault rifle round was also allegedly found in one of the diving bags.

The men, aged between 22 and 32, and all from East London, were detained on charges of contravening the Marine Living Resources Act for possession of abalone (perlemoen) and possession of ammunition without a licence.

They are expected to appear in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court this week.

