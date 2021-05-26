Cape St Francis township residents learn how to enjoy the beach safely

Surfs up for Sea Vista youth

A group of 18 boys from Sea Vista township are learning to swim and catch waves with the help of volunteers from the Sibanye Youth Empowerment Group.



In his free time, Haydn Holmes of Liquid Lines in Cape St Francis, uses his bakkie to fetch the youngsters who are eager to paddle the boards once a week...

