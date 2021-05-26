News

Cape St Francis township residents learn how to enjoy the beach safely

Surfs up for Sea Vista youth

By Raahil Sain - 26 May 2021

A group of 18 boys from Sea Vista township are learning to swim and catch waves with the help of volunteers from the Sibanye Youth Empowerment Group.

In his free time, Haydn Holmes of Liquid Lines in Cape St Francis, uses his bakkie to fetch the youngsters who are eager to paddle the boards once a week...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela Bay women taught to defend themselves
Lorraine resident’s modified 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX turns heads everywhere

Most Read

X