WATCH | Buses on fire at Motherwell Algoa Bus depot

Several buses were set alight at the Algoa Bus Company depot in Motherwell on Wednesday night.

This was confirmed by police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu at 9.55pm.

However, Naidu said she did not have much information.

“A preliminary report is that buses are burning at the bus depot. [But there is] no other info available at this stage. [I] cannot confirm the number of buses on fire,” she said.