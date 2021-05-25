WATCH | Makana protesters demand premier's attention, block N2, shut shops, stop all services
Taxi operators brought the national N2 arterial route to a standstill on Tuesday morning in their bid to get premier Oscar Mabuyane’s attention focused Makana municipality’s service delivery issues.
The N2 is currently blockaded on either side of Makhanda with police advising people to avoid the national road altogether...
