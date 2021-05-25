Travel glitch delays sexual assault case against ex-PSL coach
Delays in obtaining the proper travel documents to enter SA have resulted in the sexual assault case against a formal PSL soccer coach being postponed to the end of June.
The 51-year-old coach, who was in Gqeberha in December for the U20 Cosafa Tournament, was not present at the regional court in Gqeberha on Tuesday, where his trial was expected to begin...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.