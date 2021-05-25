Travel glitch delays sexual assault case against ex-PSL coach

PREMIUM

Delays in obtaining the proper travel documents to enter SA have resulted in the sexual assault case against a formal PSL soccer coach being postponed to the end of June.



The 51-year-old coach, who was in Gqeberha in December for the U20 Cosafa Tournament, was not present at the regional court in Gqeberha on Tuesday, where his trial was expected to begin...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.