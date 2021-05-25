Seven arrested in violent Nelson Mandela Bay taxi strike

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the wanton destruction across Nelson Mandela Bay after a violent taxi strike on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said all were arrested on charges of damaging infrastructure.

He said a truck was torched on the N2, an e-hailing vehicle burnt in Nooitgedagt Road and a taxi set alight in Old Uitenhage Road.

“A lot of fires have been put out, only to be started again,” he said.

He said various parts of the city were affected by the protest, with burning tyres and rubbish used to block roads.

He said a truck was hijacked on the N2 and looted by about 1,000 people.

“Barricades were placed in the road.”

He said by 10am police had managed to reopen most roads.

“By 11am, the R75 was blocked again by about 30 taxis in the Chatty Dip as well as a barricade in Westville, blocking both sides of the R75.”

Payment disputes between drivers and taxi owners linked to the Uncedo Service Taxi Association led to the strike.

This is a developing story.

