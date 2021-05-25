SA records 2,300 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate passes 10%

SA recorded 2,383 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, but it is confirmation that the positivity rate had climbed past 10% that would be most worrying.

According to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, the new infections came from 23,352 tests at a positivity rate of 10.2%.

The government has previously expressed concern when the positivity rate — the number of positive tests against the number of tests taken in the same period — reaches the 10% and 12% marks.