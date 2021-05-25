FAW Trucks Eastern Cape marks two years as brand’s top dealership in SA

FAW Trucks Eastern Cape will celebrate two years as one of the truck brand’s top dealerships in SA in June.

The facility has played a significant part in FAW Trucks reaching the top spot in the heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) segment of the local market for the first time in the first quarter of 2020.

FAW Trucks Eastern Cape dealer principal Colin van Eyk said they were proud of not only achieving the milestone but also of their after-sales service.

“We subscribe to the FAW Trucks vision of total customer satisfaction, and are committed to providing our customers with durable and affordable commercial vehicles and long-term service plans and support.

“When our trucks leave the showroom floor after a sale, clients can expect long-term, dedicated services and 24/7 support, ensuring their investment gives them the returns expected of modern trucks,” he said.

The Gqeberha dealership consists of a full-service workshop and parts store, a paint shop, a boiler shop, a fabrication shop, a tyre store, a laboratory, a wash bay and an oil store.

As it falls under the umbrella of the Scribante Group, it also houses a readymix batching plant for Scribante Concrete.

Van Eyk contributed the dealership’s success to excellent customer service and aftersales care.

“It’s easy to do a good job of selling and servicing a product if that product has a solid reputation for strength, reliability, ease of operation and value for money.

“Each unit is built for Africa in SA and that makes FAW Trucks a good fit for customers who place a high premium on reliability and affordability,” he said.

The JH6 28.500FT is the largest truck tractor from FAW Trucks, featuring a full floating extended-roof cab with an innovative flat floor design for optimal comfort and a spacious interior.

Its 13-litre, six-cylinder common-rail turbocharged and intercooled diesel powerplant produces 370 kW at 1 800 r/min, has 2 300 Nm of peak torque on tap at 1 400 r/min and is commonly referred to as China’s most efficient engine.

It is mated to a ZF 12-speed TraXon AMT transmission, with parabolic spring suspension front and rear to address vehicle weight requirements.

A full air dual circuit WABCO braking system with ABS enhances the long hauler’s safety features.

FAW SA CEO Jianyu Hao said: “FAW Trucks is committed to truck sales and service of the highest quality.

“The Scribante-owned facility in the Eastern Cape has aligned itself with this vision and mission by providing exceptional service to customers.

“The fact that the Scribante Group itself owns various FAW Trucks proves that it is not merely paying lip service, but believes in all that the brand represents.”

