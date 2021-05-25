Cyril Ramaphosa to be the last witness to give oral testimony at state capture inquiry: Zondo

State capture inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to be the last witness to give oral testimony at the commission as the curtain comes down on its work after three years.

Zondo said this was subject “to one or two qualifications” but insisted that “for all intents and purposes” it was time for the inquiry to rest oral hearings.

Ramaphosa will appear at the commission for the second time on Monday and Tuesday next week, wearing his cap as the president of the republic.

But he will also be quizzed on some ANC-related issues that the inquiry could not question him on during his last appearance as a party member.