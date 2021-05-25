Court rules in favour of Shawn Blunden

Bay businessman won't have to pay almost R4m in damages after 2015 shooting of brother-in-law

Almost six years after he accidentally shot his brother-in-law during a heated argument, Nelson Mandela Bay businessman Shawn Blunden is happy to put the incident behind him for good.



Blunden was vindicated on Tuesday when a multimillion-rand civil suit brought against him by his brother-in-law, Deon Williams, was dismissed. ..

