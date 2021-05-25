Court rules in favour of Shawn Blunden
Bay businessman won't have to pay almost R4m in damages after 2015 shooting of brother-in-law
Almost six years after he accidentally shot his brother-in-law during a heated argument, Nelson Mandela Bay businessman Shawn Blunden is happy to put the incident behind him for good.
Blunden was vindicated on Tuesday when a multimillion-rand civil suit brought against him by his brother-in-law, Deon Williams, was dismissed. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.