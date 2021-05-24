Thuli Madonsela reiterates calls for extension of R350 grant

The R350 monthly grant was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, and was meant for unemployed citizens and qualifying foreign citizens.

The grant was allocated R2.1bn by the National Treasury to extend it until the end of April, and Madonsela has joined calls for it to be extended again.

Taking to Twitter, she said the grant should be paid “until a permanent solution is found”.