Still place in this world for grandfatherly wisdom
It is sad that advice from older people is no longer cherished as it once was.
While technology has been wonderful in terms of democratising information, it has also given rise to know-it-all attitudes and confirmation bias that have done little to improve the world...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.