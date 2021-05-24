News

Shoprite and Checkers on the hunt for best boerewors recipe

By Devon Koen - 24 May 2021

Do you have what it takes to be crowned SA’s number one boerewors maker?

Shoprite and Checkers announced on Monday that they are once again calling on all South Africans with a stellar boerewors recipe to enter the country’s leading boerewors competition...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela Bay women taught to defend themselves
Lorraine resident’s modified 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX turns heads everywhere

Most Read

X