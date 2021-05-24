Shoprite and Checkers on the hunt for best boerewors recipe
Do you have what it takes to be crowned SA’s number one boerewors maker?
Shoprite and Checkers announced on Monday that they are once again calling on all South Africans with a stellar boerewors recipe to enter the country’s leading boerewors competition...
