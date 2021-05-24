Nelson Mandela Bay women taught to defend themselves

Keep it simple when fending off attacks, says self-defence trainer

PREMIUM

It is important for women to learn to defend themselves when they are victims of violence because they need to be able to report the abuse to the police.



This is why Gqeberha self-defence trainer Tony Klaasen focuses on simple and memorable tricks for women during his classes. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.