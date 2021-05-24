More than 400 arrested in Garden Route patrols

George police had a busy weekend with more than 400 suspects arrested for various crimes including contravening Covid-19 regulations.

Another 25 people — all wanted suspects — were also arrested.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the arrests were made through the concerted efforts of police in the Eden Cluster in the Garden Route District and the strategic deployment of integrated forces on the ground.

"[This] ensured that 418 suspects were arrested between Friday and Sunday morning,” he said.

Pojie said the weekend’s operations included high visibility patrols in crime-stricken areas, and stop and search operations with a special focus on drug and liquor outlets, illegal firearms, the tracing of wanted suspects and the confiscation of dangerous weapons.

The accused were all expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court during the course of the week.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Calitzdorp SAPS, assisted by the Attaqua K-9 (Oudtshoorn Dog Unit), conducted vehicle check points in and around Calitzdorp.

Pojie said police had stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle in Main Street, in Calitzdorp.

“They then took the driver of the vehicle to the police station for interrogation and with the help of a narcotics detection dog, discovered 499 Mandrax tablets hidden in the suspect’s pants.

“The drugs were destined for distribution in the local community.”

The 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with dealing in drugs.

Meanwhile, George and Kwanokuthula Crime Prevention units also pounced on illegal drug outlets in their respective areas on the weekend, at which they confiscated dagga and Mandrax.

Pojie said police within the Eden Cluster conducted 15 searches at illegal drug outlets, five illegal shebeens and closed down a further two shebeens.

Eden Cluster Commander Major General Oswald Reddy commended the members for their vigilance in bringing the perpetrators to book.

He reiterated these police interventions prevented the commission of other serious crimes such as murders, robberies, serious assaults and domestic-related issues.

Western Cape Provincial Management lauded the members for their efforts that contributed to a safer weekend in the various policing precincts.

HeraldLIVE