Mbalula has the TL in a mess with 'Ekurhuleni is going to be the next Dubai' claim
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has caught some smoke on social media, after his claims that Ekurhuleni will be transformed into “the next Dubai”.
Mbalula, who was speaking on Newzroom Afrika about the past by-elections results, said the ANC was “changing the face of Ekurhuleni” and it was going to be the world’s next luxury shopping destination.
“We are changing the face of Ekurhuleni. Ekurhuleni is going to be the next Dubai. You will no longer have to shop in Dubai, you will be shopping here in Ekurhuleni,” said Mbalula.
Mbalula praised Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and his team for having a clean audit ahead of the local government elections which are set to take place on October 27.
“There are bigger challenges we have inherited there, but at the end of the day, look at us and look at our coalition which is unbreakable under Mzwandile Masina and his team,” he said.
Over the past few weeks, Masina has been sharing progress he and his team have been making in Ekurhuleni since his last state of the city address.
“We were elected to deliver quality services to the citizens of Ekurhuleni. Nothing can distract us from this massive responsibility,” he said in one post shared on social media.
“As a city, we understand that to build a sustainable local economy we must build it from the ground up with the residents of Ekurhuleni,” he added.
While Masina thanked Mbalula for the kind words, many social media users were left puzzled by his statement on transforming Ekurhuleni.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
