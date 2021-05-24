Man arrested for rape and murder of 4-year-old now accused of trying to rape her mom

A man arrested in connection with the rape and murder of his colleague's daughter has now been charged for the attempted rape of the little girl's mother.

The 26-year-old man was arrested last week at his home in Northern Cape a few days after the girl's battered and naked body was found dumped in the bushes in Kgomotso, Taung.

According to police, the girl had been raped and then strangled to death.

The four-year-old went missing after her mother left her at a friend's residence while she went to a local tavern. It was later revealed that the suspect was the mother's colleague, and one of the people who accompanied her from the tavern to her friend's house.