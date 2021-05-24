Jayde Panayiotou murder accused to stand trial in November

The man accused of helping convicted killer Christopher Panayiotou arrange his wife’s murder will finally have his turn in the high court in Gqeberha later in 2021.



Luthando Siyoni, the former state witness who did an about-turn in his testimony, causing him to lose his immunity from prosecution, will now stand trial on November 1...

