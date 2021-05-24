Hundreds of Eastern Cape schools closed, more to follow
Restructuring process will reduce inefficiencies, department says
The Eastern Cape department of education has closed more than 700 schools and almost 400 more face closure due to the department’s restructuring and rationalisation process.
Figures seen by DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) show that 776 schools have closed, while 394 are pending closure...
