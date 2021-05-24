George man in court for woman’s murder

PREMIUM

A man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 37-year-old mother after a night out appeared briefly in the high court sitting in George on Friday.



Revticken Muller, 39, is accused of murdering Bianca Matroos after the two met at a popular nightclub on the evening of November 14 2019...

