George man in court for woman’s murder
A man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 37-year-old mother after a night out appeared briefly in the high court sitting in George on Friday.
Revticken Muller, 39, is accused of murdering Bianca Matroos after the two met at a popular nightclub on the evening of November 14 2019...
