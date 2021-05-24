News

George man in court for woman’s murder

PREMIUM
Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 24 May 2021

A man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 37-year-old mother after a night out appeared briefly in the high court sitting in George on Friday.

Revticken Muller, 39, is accused of murdering Bianca Matroos after the two met at a popular nightclub on the evening of November 14 2019...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Lorraine resident’s modified 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX turns heads everywhere
Something about SR20s keeps Kariega drag racer coming back for more

Most Read

X