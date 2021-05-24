Covid-19 third wave looming in the WC? Alan Winde says the province has enough hospital beds

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the province is seeing a resurgence in Covid-19 infections and may experience a third wave in two to three weeks' time.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Winde said the province has enough beds should hospital admissions rise in the projected time.

“I can confirm that the Western Cape has sufficient bed capacity to respond to the resurgence in Covid-19 cases and, through previous investments during this pandemic, can bring online additional bed capacity where and when needed,” said Winde.