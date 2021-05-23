Taxi driver narrowly escapes gunman
Quick action by metro police leads to arrest of suspect minutes later
Held at gunpoint by a passenger in Gqeberha at the weekend, an e-hailing taxi driver managed to jump out of the car and flee.
Quick action by members of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro police led to the arrest of a suspect minutes later...
