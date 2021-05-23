Rare bottle sold at Cape wine auction for record R420,000

History was made in the Cape winelands when a rare bottle of Grand Constance 1821 reached a record-breaking R420,000 at the Cape Fine & Rare Wine Auction on Saturday.



The wine was one of roughly 12 bottles known to still exist globally, from an allocation originally destined for Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte...

