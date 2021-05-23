News

Police seek help in identifying man killed while crossing freeway

By Kathryn Kimberley - 23 May 2021
Detectives have asked for the community’s assistance in identifying a pedestrian fatally injured on the N2 near the John Tallant off-ramp on Saturday
Detectives have asked for help in identifying a pedestrian who was killed  on the N2 near the John Tallant off-ramp on Saturday.

Police said that at about 7.50am, the driver of a white Chevrolet LDV had been travelling towards Bluewater Bay when a man, dressed in an orange overall and jeans, crossed the freeway.

After driving into the man, the motorist stopped to assist. However, the man died.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said once the man had been identified, his next-of-kin could be traced.

“Anyone who can assist in identifying the deceased person or knows of any person that may have been missing since Saturday morning, is asked to contact the SAPS Mount Road Crime office on 041-394-6243,” she said. 

