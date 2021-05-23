Five arrested and three guns recovered in Gqeberha

The anti-gang unit in Gqeberha arrested five people, recovered three illegal firearms and confiscated several rounds of ammunition, as well as drugs, in various operations across the city at the weekend.

The operations began on Friday in the city’s northern areas and the gang unit members made their first arrest in Bethelsdorp at about 10.50pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two men were walking down a narrow lane between Glixinia Avenue and Cherry Avenue when they spotted police officers approaching.

A 39-year-old suspect was arrested for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition after he was allegedly seen dropping a 9mm pistol.

I The serial number had been filed off.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the Gqeberha flying squad responded to information about a suspected gang member in possession of a firearm.

The 21-year-old suspect was spotted in Kleinskool at about 4pm and on being approached by police officers, he allegedly produced a firearm and opened fire on them.

The suspect also allegedly dropped a replica firearm in the process.

He was apprehended after a chase, and a 9mm pistol, with the serial number filed off, and five rounds of ammunition were recovered.

The man was arrested for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, and also charged with attacking the police.

Later the same day, at about 11pm, gang unit members searched a residence in Sutton Road, Sidwell, and

recovered a 9mm pistol hidden in a hole in the bath tub.

The firearm had been reported stolen in St Francis Bay in December.

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On Sunday, at about 2.45am, gang unit members arrested another suspect, aged 34, for the possession of 430 mandrax tablets, and an additional 21g of mandrax powder, worth about R17,200.

And at about 9am the same day, in William Slammert Drive, a 21-year-old suspect was searched and arrested for the illegal possession of five rounds of ammunition.

In an unrelated incident, a further seven rounds of ammunition were recovered from a flat in Sutton Road.

Naidu said all those arrested were expected to appear in the city’s magistrate’s court this week.

