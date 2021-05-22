Carry on kissing! 'Sexual' jeans billboards get watchdog's approval
Billboards advertising Diesel jeans have been given the thumbs-up by the ad watchdog after two consumers complained about their “sexually-charged” images.
The directorate of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) considered complaints lodged by Marlen Correia and Annette Rhodes against billboards in Johannesburg.
“The complaints referred to billboard advertisements in which the advertiser advertises its Diesel jeans product being worn by various couples, with each couple seen to be kissing,” the directorate said in its finding.
“In essence, the complainants submitted that the advertisements contain images that are sexually charged and not appropriate for children.”
The advertiser, Bounty Brands, said the ads were part of Diesel’s global campaign called When Together.
“The advertiser provided a press release about the campaign which states that the campaign contains 'eight real-life couples physically and emotionally reconnecting in bliss following periods of absence from each other’s lives'. The campaign seeks to emphasise the importance of human connection after being deprived of it,” said the watchdog.
“The advertiser further submitted that its boundary-pushing advertising has always sought to challenge the status quo by normalising taboos, highlighting social or environmental injustices, or commenting on the absurdities of society and or politics.
“The advertiser noted that since inception it has given a voice to people of all genders, backgrounds, races and experiences — and this position spans across the globe.”
The directorate said couples in the ads were fully clothed, and the advertisements did not include nudity or even seminude images.
“The couples in the advertisement are, on the face of it, 'only' kissing. However, to stop the conversation there is naive,” said the watchdog.
“While the couples appear to be doing no more than kissing, there is something extremely sexual in the way in which the images are portrayed.
“The images are provocative and seductive, and the positions of the couples are suggestive of sexual activity beyond kissing.”
The ARB noted that one image featured a much older man with what appears to be a young woman.
“The directorate found itself unsure as to how consumers would perceive these advertisements. Would most people feel that these images are unsuitable for children, despite the arguably subtle nature of the sexuality in the images?
“Would people find the image of the older man with the very young woman triggering, especially if they have survived sexual abuse?”
The directorate said it did not feel enabled to make a call and therefore called for consumer research.
“The advertiser declined to provide same, citing the cost and the fact that the advertising is due to be removed at the end of June. The directorate therefore essentially finds itself back where it started,” it said.
The directorate considered that the billboards were to be removed in six weeks, and as such the potential harm is nullified.
“The sexuality in the advertisement is clear to an adult but cannot be labelled in any sense as pornographic. While the number of complaints is not a decisive factor, there are only two complaints against a long-running campaign,” it said.
“The discomfort that the directorate feels with the nature of the advertisements is hard to quantify or measure, and as such very subjective in nature. The directorate therefore finds that the advertisements are not in contravention of [the advertising code].”
