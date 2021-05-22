Alexandria man wanted for questioning for alleged rape of minor

Port Alfred police need the community's assistance to track a suspect, wanted for questioning in connection with the rape of a minor in 2019.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender, the suspect, 41-year-old Mark Paul, was working on a farm in the Alexandria area when the complaint was made against him in December 2019.

The Port Alfred Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) are investigating the case and according to their information, Paul was last seen living in Kariega.

“Shortly after the case was opened, the suspect fled Alexandria where he worked on a farm. Soon after he fled Alexandria, information was received that the suspect was living in Gqeberha, and thereafter Kariega,” Govender said.

She said he has not been reported missing and several attempts to contact him through his family and friends have proven unsuccessful. A magistrate in Alexandria has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Paul has a distinct tattoo on one of his upper arms.

Any person who can assist in locating him is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Yapi on 071-475-2361.

HeraldLIVE