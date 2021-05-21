Rising star Jordan Dysel to release new single

One of SA’s rising pop stars, Jordan Dysel, 24, is set to release his latest single,Atypical, in June which he promises to be a pop experience filled with addictive melodies.



The single was produced by Sama award nominee Ewald Jansen van Rensburg from award-winning production team Popkult and is set to be released on June 18...

