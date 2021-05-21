Rising star Jordan Dysel to release new single
One of SA’s rising pop stars, Jordan Dysel, 24, is set to release his latest single,Atypical, in June which he promises to be a pop experience filled with addictive melodies.
The single was produced by Sama award nominee Ewald Jansen van Rensburg from award-winning production team Popkult and is set to be released on June 18...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.