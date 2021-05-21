Premier doles out ‘youth inspiration’ cheques to SMMEs
More than 20 small businesses received a much-need cash injection from the Eastern Cape government on Friday.
The group of small, medium and micro enterprises operators received cheques worth a combined R11.7m from premier Oscar Mabuyane at the Gqeberha City Hall...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.