Plan to revive Cango Caves
Urgent intervention necessary to stem steady decline in visitors to international tourism landmark
School trips and family outings to Oudtshoorn will never be the same again if a recovery plan to save the ailing Cango Caves, which gave its first tour in 1891, fails.
The harsh lockdown and other effects of the Covid-19 pandemic worsened the decline in the number of international visitors to the heritage site over the past three years — and it is now running at a loss. ..
