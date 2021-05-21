News

Plan to revive Cango Caves

Urgent intervention necessary to stem steady decline in visitors to international tourism landmark

PREMIUM
Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 21 May 2021

School trips and family outings to Oudtshoorn will never be the same again if a recovery plan to save the ailing Cango Caves, which gave its first tour in 1891, fails.

The harsh lockdown and other effects of the Covid-19 pandemic worsened the decline in the number of international visitors to the heritage site over the past three years — and it is now running at a loss. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Something about SR20s keeps Kariega drag racer coming back for more
Snake king grins and bags it

Most Read

X