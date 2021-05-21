Oscar Mabuyane backs R18bn rail corridor, Transnet-backed tourism projects to revive Bay

Let’s get back on track

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says the time for “whispered aspirations” is over now that the Transnet National Ports Authority has made Gqeberha its home.



The premier has backed an R18bn rail corridor between Gauteng and the Eastern Cape and tourism projects in which the TNPA is a partner to lure investment to the Bay at a time when it is most needed. ..

