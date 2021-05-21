Oscar Mabuyane backs R18bn rail corridor, Transnet-backed tourism projects to revive Bay
Let’s get back on track
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says the time for “whispered aspirations” is over now that the Transnet National Ports Authority has made Gqeberha its home.
The premier has backed an R18bn rail corridor between Gauteng and the Eastern Cape and tourism projects in which the TNPA is a partner to lure investment to the Bay at a time when it is most needed. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.