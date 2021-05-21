More than 100,000 vaccinated during phase 2 of rollout

More than 100,000 people have been given the Covid-19 vaccine since the launch of SA's phase 2 rollout and plans are in place to ramp up the number of shots given in the coming weeks.

Business for South Africa (B4SA) said at a briefing on Friday morning that 117,000 people were vaccinated in the first four days of the rollout.

B4SA steering committee chairperson Martin Kingston said the second phase had started relatively smoothly.

He said a war room was set up to ensure there was a more speedy response to issues that cropped up in the early stages of the rollout.

“It started off with small numbers, but there are plans to scale up capacity significantly in the coming days and weeks,” he said.

“One of our key drives is getting as many people to register. We believe in the coming days we will be opening registration and getting more vaccination sites on board to get more jabs in arms quicker.”