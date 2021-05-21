Komani farmer jailed for fraud

Accused, 47, unlawfully sold livestock he did not own, falsified invoices

PREMIUM

A 47-year-old farmer from the Komani district was sentenced to an effective seven years behind bars on Friday after being found guilty of fraud, forgery and money laundering totalling more than R1m.



Magistrate Hannes Claassen had convicted Jacques de Bruin on 12 of the 16 counts in the Cradock Regional Court. ..

