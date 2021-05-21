Judge tears into conduct of magistrate, prosecutor in Wolf bail dismissal

PREMIUM

A misdirection by a Humansdorp magistrate and the breach of duty by a state prosecutor were just some of the reasons given by the deputy judge president of the Eastern Cape high court why murder accused Donovan Wolf needed to be released on bail.



In his judgment in the Gqeberha high court on Friday, judge David van Zyl criticised the matter in which Wolf’s initial bail application before the Humansdorp magistrate’s court had been handled...

