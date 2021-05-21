News

Graaff-Reinet man arrested, drugs and cash seized

By Riaan Marais - 21 May 2021
A 28-year-old man is to appear in court soon after being found in possession of a substantial amount of drugs and cash at a house in Graaff-Reinet on Thursday
Operations to eradicate drugs in Graaff-Reinet yielded good results as police arrested one suspect and confiscated drugs worth more than R100,000 on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said a joint operation involving officers from Graaff-Reinet and members of Gqeberha’s Anti-Gang Unit led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man and the seizure of various drugs at a house in Impala Street.

“The suspect and residence were searched and officers found 141 Mandrax tablets, 37 medium-sized plastic containers of tik, and one large plastic bag containing 66g of tik.

“A substantial amount of cash was also recovered,” Rawlinson said.

The estimated total value of the drugs was R105,000.

The suspect was arrested for possession of drugs and is expected to appear in the Graaff-Reinet magistrate’s court soon.

