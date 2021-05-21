News

Dad accused of rape found not guilty, after daughter admits she lied

Family faces long path to healing after father goes home a free man

By Devon Koen - 21 May 2021

A long, tough road towards forgiveness lies ahead for a Kariega family after the high court in Gqeberha found a father not guilty of raping his daughter following her admission in court that she lied about the alleged abuse.

Passing down judgment on Thursday, judge Bulelwa Pakati said she was satisfied there was no prima facie evidence to convict the 47-year-old father of three...

