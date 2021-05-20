Zuma's recusal affidavit appears to be 'regurgitation of old false issues' - NPA

Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team filed his affidavit in support of its application for the recusal of state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer at the eleventh hour.

On Monday the Pietermaritzburg high court was told that the documents would be submitted on Wednesday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema on Thursday said the plea document was e-mailed around 11pm on Wednesday.

“We are studying the document and we will submit our response in court as expected. At face value it looks like a regurgitation of the old false issues that have been previously rejected by the courts.

“However, the matter is now sub judice, we will deal with it extensively in court as required,” he said.