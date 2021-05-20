Three men wounded in Sidwell shooting

Algoa Park police are investigating the attempted murder of three men after a shooting at a block of flats in Sidwell on Wednesday evening.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the shooting occurred at about 6.50pm while the three victims were sitting outside the building in Sutton Road.

“It is alleged that three friends were sitting on the steps at the flats when two suspects approached them and started shooting at them. The victims were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment.”

She said the motive for the shooting was still unknown and the investigation was ongoing.

The police urged anyone with information related to the shooting or the suspects to contact the Algoa Park police station on 082-413-5488.

HeraldLIVE