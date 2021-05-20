The world’s a stage for Bay teens

Friends to unleash composite production of the work of Shakespeare

They may have been born more than 400 years after the English playwright wrote his final words, but Nelson Mandela Bay teens Nizaan Henning and Ruth Johnson think Shakespeare is anything but dead.



The literature-loving friends have formed Stick and Stone Theatre Company and will present Shakespeare Unleashed on Saturday May 29 and June 5 at the Savoy Theatre...

