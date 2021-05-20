Tennis initiative places ball back in pupils’ court

More than 60 pupils at four primary schools in Schauderville recently received tennis lessons after a tennis legacy programme was launched by the Catiza Academy of Tennis.

The programme was started to honour former northern areas tennis greats like John Booysen, Chrissie Pillay and Ronnie Matroos.

Academy director Clifton Swartz said the dream was to eventually introduce tennis to all 42 primary schools in the northern areas in a sustainable manner.

“This will include training over 200 trainers and co-ordinators.

“We identified four schools to kick off the programme.

“We launched it at Adolph Schauder and together with the Abraham Levi, Frank Joubert and De Vos Malan primary schools in Schauderville, we started the pilot programme.”

Swartz said this was where he grew up and had learnt to play tennis in the street and on the tarmacs of these schools.

“The programme was well-accepted by school governing bodies [SGBs], school principals and teachers.

“The learners enjoyed themselves and we have already identified some with great talent that could follow in the footsteps after which this legacy programme is named.

“This is a community project.

“I discussed the initiative with former Eastern Province senior school tennis and club tennis player Brian Witbooi and agreed to run this programme.

“With the help of SGBs, principals, teachers and the community, he will run this programme.”

According to Swartz, the academy’s point of departure is to develop the game of tennis at the primary school level to lay healthy foundations for sustainable long-term growth.

“Imagine three years from now, thousands of children, learners and adults across communities of the northern areas fill the school yards, halls, parks, available tennis courts and safe spaces playing tennis and having fun.”

Swartz said the next step was to source funding to return and train the trainers, issue equipment, do more clinics and introduce intra and interschool activities and a league.

“We hope to roll out the entire programme at the beginning of the next semester.

“We urge the community, business and the department of basic education to buy into this legacy programme.”

Adolph Schauder principal Thomas Matthews said it was evident that the pupils looked forward to playing tennis after Covid-19 robbed them of playing sport.

“It was a pleasure to see their concentration abilities.

“Their facial expressions when the ball went over the net was enough motivation to believe that the programme deserves a place in the completion of the curriculum.”

De Vos Malan principal John Jansen said the school was happy to be part of the tennis legacy programme.

“From our side, we will do everything possible to add to the success of the programme.”

