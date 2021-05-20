'Stop with the politics, our son is dead': Father of teen killed in Bloem protest

The family of Liam Siegel, 14, who was shot dead on Monday by a security guard, are shocked and confused — but most of all, angry.

His father, Johannes Pieterse, said he still did not know how the event unfolded but that his wife Rosaline Siegal's eldest son, Rasheid, was with Liam at the time.

The brothers were caught up in the Mangaung municipality shutdown, which saw residents involved in a violent protest over lack of service delivery, land and business, and job opportunities.

The protest quickly turned into a looting spree, with some residents breaking into several stores to take what goods they could get their hands on in the midst of the chaos.

Liam and his brother were part of a group of which, according to police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele, went to a warehouse in Dr Belcher Road.

Makhele said a 57-year-old security guard allegedly fired a shot in a bid to scare off protesters.

“The security guard, who was alone at the time, fired a shot in a quest to scare the mob but unfortunately hit a 14-year-old boy. The boy died at the scene. The security guard was arrested and will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on a charge of murder,” Makhele said in a statement.