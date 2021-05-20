Six arrested for illegal possession of perlemoen in St Francis
Six people were arrested for the illegal possession of perlemoen in St Francis Bay on Wednesday.
The suspects, aged between 26 and 45, were arrested after detectives received information about suspected poaching activities at about 7pm on Tuesday...
